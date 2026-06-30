Nyce NCZ-3014-HA

Model NCZ-3014-HA Vendor Nyce Description Garage door tilt sensor Exposes contact, tamper, battery_low, battery Picture

Indicates whether the device is opened or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.