Manhot MH03-6Z-OLED
|Model
|MH03-6Z-OLED
|Vendor
|Manhot
|Description
|OLED Screen Switch 6 Gang
|Exposes
|switch (state), countdown_1, countdown_2, countdown_3, countdown_4, countdown_5, countdown_6, child_lock, backlight_switch, backlight_lightness, displayoff_delay, relay_status, light_mode, on_color, off_color, sw1_name, sw2_name, sw3_name, sw4_name, sw5_name, sw6_name, press_on_fun, press_off_fun
|Picture
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l3": ""}.
Switch (l4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l4": "ON"},
{"state_l4": "OFF"} or
{"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l4": ""}.
Switch (l5 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l5 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l5": "ON"},
{"state_l5": "OFF"} or
{"state_l5": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l5": ""}.
Switch (l6 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l6 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l6": "ON"},
{"state_l6": "OFF"} or
{"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l6": ""}.
Countdown 1 (numeric)
Timer for switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown 2 (numeric)
Timer for switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown 3 (numeric)
Timer for switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown 4 (numeric)
Timer for switch 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown 5 (numeric)
Timer for switch 5. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown 6 (numeric)
Timer for switch 6. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Child lock (binary)
Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Backlight switch (binary)
Backlight switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Backlight lightness (numeric)
Backlight brightness %. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_lightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_lightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Displayoff delay (numeric)
Screen off delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
displayoff_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"displayoff_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
180. The unit of this value is
s.
Relay status (enum)
Power-on state. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
memory.
Light mode (enum)
Indicator light state. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
relay,
pos.
On color (enum)
Light-on color. Value can be found in the published state on the
on_color property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"on_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
red,
orange,
green,
cyan,
blue,
purple,
magenta,
cold_white,
warm_yellow.
Off color (enum)
Light-off color. Value can be found in the published state on the
off_color property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"off_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
red,
orange,
green,
cyan,
blue,
purple,
magenta,
cold_white,
warm_yellow.
Sw1 name (text)
Set switch 1 name. Value can be found in the published state on the
sw1_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sw1_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Sw2 name (text)
Set switch 2 name. Value can be found in the published state on the
sw2_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sw2_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Sw3 name (text)
Set switch 3 name. Value can be found in the published state on the
sw3_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sw3_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Sw4 name (text)
Set switch 4 name. Value can be found in the published state on the
sw4_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sw4_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Sw5 name (text)
Set switch 5 name. Value can be found in the published state on the
sw5_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sw5_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Sw6 name (text)
Set switch 6 name. Value can be found in the published state on the
sw6_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sw6_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Press on fun (enum)
Long press all on channel. Value can be found in the published state on the
press_on_fun property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"press_on_fun": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
press_switch_1,
press_switch_2,
press_switch_3,
press_switch_4,
press_switch_5,
press_switch_6.
Press off fun (enum)
Long press all off channel. Value can be found in the published state on the
press_off_fun property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"press_off_fun": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disable,
press_switch_1,
press_switch_2,
press_switch_3,
press_switch_4,
press_switch_5,
press_switch_6.