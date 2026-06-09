Manhot MH03-4Z-OLED

Model MH03-4Z-OLED Vendor Manhot Description OLED Screen Switch 4 Gang Exposes switch (state), countdown_1, countdown_2, countdown_3, countdown_4, child_lock, backlight_switch, backlight_lightness, displayoff_delay, relay_status, light_mode, on_color, off_color, sw1_name, sw2_name, sw3_name, sw4_name, press_on_fun, press_off_fun Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l3": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l4 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"} , {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l4": ""} .

Timer for switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Timer for switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Timer for switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Timer for switch 4. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Backlight switch. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Backlight brightness %. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_lightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_lightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

Screen off delay. Value can be found in the published state on the displayoff_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"displayoff_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 180 . The unit of this value is s .

Power-on state. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , memory .

Indicator light state. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , relay , pos .

Light-on color. Value can be found in the published state on the on_color property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"on_color": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: red , orange , green , cyan , blue , purple , magenta , cold_white , warm_yellow .

Light-off color. Value can be found in the published state on the off_color property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"off_color": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: red , orange , green , cyan , blue , purple , magenta , cold_white , warm_yellow .

Set switch 1 name. Value can be found in the published state on the sw1_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sw1_name": NEW_VALUE} .

Set switch 2 name. Value can be found in the published state on the sw2_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sw2_name": NEW_VALUE} .

Set switch 3 name. Value can be found in the published state on the sw3_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sw3_name": NEW_VALUE} .

Set switch 4 name. Value can be found in the published state on the sw4_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sw4_name": NEW_VALUE} .

Long press all on channel. Value can be found in the published state on the press_on_fun property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"press_on_fun": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disable , press_switch_1 , press_switch_2 , press_switch_3 , press_switch_4 .