Manhot MH03-3Z-OLED

ModelMH03-3Z-OLED
VendorManhot
DescriptionOLED Screen Switch 3 Gang
Exposesswitch (state), countdown_1, countdown_2, countdown_3, child_lock, backlight_switch, backlight_lightness, displayoff_delay, relay_status, light_mode, on_color, off_color, sw1_name, sw2_name, sw3_name, press_on_fun, press_off_fun
PictureManhot MH03-3Z-OLED

Exposes

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""}.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""}.

Switch (l3 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"}, {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l3": ""}.

Countdown 1 (numeric)

Timer for switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown 2 (numeric)

Timer for switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Countdown 3 (numeric)

Timer for switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Child lock (binary)

Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Backlight switch (binary)

Backlight switch. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON backlight switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Backlight lightness (numeric)

Backlight brightness %. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_lightness property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_lightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100.

Displayoff delay (numeric)

Screen off delay. Value can be found in the published state on the displayoff_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"displayoff_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 180. The unit of this value is s.

Relay status (enum)

Power-on state. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, memory.

Light mode (enum)

Indicator light state. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: none, relay, pos.

On color (enum)

Light-on color. Value can be found in the published state on the on_color property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"on_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: red, orange, green, cyan, blue, purple, magenta, cold_white, warm_yellow.

Off color (enum)

Light-off color. Value can be found in the published state on the off_color property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"off_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: red, orange, green, cyan, blue, purple, magenta, cold_white, warm_yellow.

Sw1 name (text)

Set switch 1 name. Value can be found in the published state on the sw1_name property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sw1_name": NEW_VALUE}.

Sw2 name (text)

Set switch 2 name. Value can be found in the published state on the sw2_name property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sw2_name": NEW_VALUE}.

Sw3 name (text)

Set switch 3 name. Value can be found in the published state on the sw3_name property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sw3_name": NEW_VALUE}.

Press on fun (enum)

Long press all on channel. Value can be found in the published state on the press_on_fun property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"press_on_fun": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: disable, press_switch_1, press_switch_2, press_switch_3.

Press off fun (enum)

Long press all off channel. Value can be found in the published state on the press_off_fun property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"press_off_fun": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: disable, press_switch_1, press_switch_2, press_switch_3.