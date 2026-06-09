Manhot MH03-1Z-OLED

Model MH03-1Z-OLED Vendor Manhot Description OLED Screen Switch 1 Gang Exposes switch (state), countdown_1, child_lock, backlight_switch, backlight_lightness, displayoff_delay, relay_status, light_mode, on_color, off_color, sw1_name Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

Timer for switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Child lock. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child lock is ON, if OFF OFF.

Backlight switch. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Backlight brightness %. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_lightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_lightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

Screen off delay. Value can be found in the published state on the displayoff_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"displayoff_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 180 . The unit of this value is s .

Power-on state. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , memory .

Indicator light state. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , relay , pos .

Light-on color. Value can be found in the published state on the on_color property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"on_color": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: red , orange , green , cyan , blue , purple , magenta , cold_white , warm_yellow .

Light-off color. Value can be found in the published state on the off_color property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"off_color": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: red , orange , green , cyan , blue , purple , magenta , cold_white , warm_yellow .