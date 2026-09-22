MakeDIY MD-GATE-ZB1

DIY ESP32-H2 gate controller with voltage-free relay outputs and position inputs. One controller operates one gate automation. The same hardware interface can be wired to Sommer twist 350 / 350 rapido (DTA-1) or Proteco Q80S. This package is LOW-trigger only for both gate brands. Both relay channels must be LOW-trigger modules compatible with 3.3 V control. The flasher selects LOW automatically; no HIGH build is included.

The original firmware provides the main pulse on GPIO10. Firmware 1.7.0-rc1 adds an independent pedestrian pulse on GPIO11 (Zigbee endpoint 5). Firmware 1.7.0-rc1 LOW has been compiled and flashed to an ESP32-H2. The owner confirmed on a test bench that both main and pedestrian relay commands and open/closed position reporting work. An initially unresponsive pedestrian relay was traced to a cold solder joint; it worked after the hardware connection was corrected. This is a bench functional check, not completed validation on both gate installations. The pedestrian command also requires a matching converter; it is not a claim that released Zigbee2MQTT versions already support it.

Download the LOW firmware ZIP and complete illustrated instructions. Select MD-GATE-ZB1-1.7.0-rc1-LOW.zip under Assets, not the automatically generated source archives. This is a MakeDIY pre-release, not an official Zigbee2MQTT release.

The ZIP includes the precompiled firmware, portable Windows flasher, matching external converter, exact firmware sources, SHA256 checksums and an English README with both wiring diagrams. No Arduino compilation is required.

Extract the entire ZIP into a writable folder. Install Python 3.11 or newer with the Python launcher from python.org. Disconnect the gate COM/NO wires and relay inputs. Connect the ESP32-H2 by USB data cable, using USB power only, and close serial monitors. Run FLASH.cmd . Internet access is needed to install esptool 5.4.0 into a local virtual environment. Select the correct port and type FLASH to confirm. This replaces the firmware, pairing and settings. The flasher checks the image hash, ESP32-H2 chip and 4 MB flash size before writing. Wait for successful writing and verification. Press RESET if necessary. Follow the included README to install md-gate-zb1.mjs through Zigbee2MQTT Settings > Dev console > External converters, save and restart Zigbee2MQTT. Enable Permit join, hold BOOT for 3 seconds and release; wait 10 seconds, then bench-test both relay channels and the position contacts before connecting the gate.

If no serial port appears, hold BOOT while connecting USB, release and retry. A failed flash must be rewritten completely before use. The included converter retains the tested Estonian state labels, explained in the English README.

The device image is submitted with this documentation as public/images/devices/MD-GATE-ZB1.png . Until the documentation/image change is merged and deployed, set the device Settings > icon to https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ShifuEst/zigbee2mqtt.io/add-md-gate-zb1-image/public/images/devices/MD-GATE-ZB1.png . After the official image is available, this custom override can be cleared. Firmware flashing does not install frontend images.

ESP32 pin Connection 5 V Regulated 5 V supply and 5 V relay-module VCC GND Supply negative and relay-module GND GPIO10 Relay channel 1 IN: main pulse GPIO11 Relay channel 2 IN: pedestrian pulse, firmware 1.7.0-rc1 GPIO13 Closed-position contact to GND GPIO14 Optional open-position contact to GND GPIO12 Unused

Relay inputs must explicitly support 3.3 V logic. A 5 V coil or a LOW-trigger label alone does not establish compatibility. Never apply 5 V or gate-controller voltage to an ESP32 GPIO. Both channels are active LOW: idle HIGH, pulse LOW. Each relay GPIO uses its own 10 kOhm pull-up to 3.3 V. These resistors are not voltage converters and do not guarantee safe behavior for every relay module. Verify that neither relay operates during power-up, reset or pairing before connecting the gate.

Use NO and COM relay contacts; leave NC unused. Do not power the ESP32 simultaneously from external 5 V and USB unless the development board explicitly supports it.

The diagram shows electrical connections, not the physical positions of terminals. Match the printed terminal numbers on your controller.

ESP32 GPIO10 -> relay IN1 COM1 -> 21 PULSE NO1 -> 22 PULSE ESP32 GPIO11 -> relay IN2 COM2 -> 23 WALK NO2 -> 24 WALK ESP32 GPIO13 --------------------> 37 RELAY ESP32 GND -----------------------> 38 RELAY

WALK operates the M2 pedestrian leaf. The controller determines the command sequence. For a free, voltage-free 37/38 status contact, set DIP 4 ON and DIP 6 OFF; leave the other DIP switches unchanged. Select one-sensor mode. Contact closed means closed; contact open means not closed, not necessarily fully open. GPIO14 remains unused in this arrangement.

For power from the controller, terminal 35 (+24 V) and 36 (GND) feed a suitable 24-to-5 V DC/DC converter. Set and measure 5.0 V at its output before connecting the ESP32 and relay. The 35/36 accessory output is limited to 100 mA at 24 V, shared with existing loads; verify available power or use a separate regulated supply.

The diagram shows electrical connections, not the physical positions of terminals. The two relay COM contacts connect to the same Q80S terminal 4. Existing JP8 limit-switch monitoring is not yet validated; use the separate dry contacts shown until the interface has been verified.

ESP32 GPIO10 -> relay IN1 COM1 -> 4 COMMON NO1 -> 1 START ESP32 GPIO11 -> relay IN2 COM2 -> 4 COMMON NO2 -> 3 PEDESTRIAN

Both COM contacts connect to terminal 4. Terminal 2 is STOP: do not use it for the pedestrian command or alter the safety circuit. PEDESTRIAN requests a partial sliding-gate opening as configured in the Q80S. Terminal 4 is the control-contact common, not an instruction to join ESP32 power GND to it. This example uses a separate regulated 5 V supply. Sommer terminal numbers and DIP settings do not apply.

JP8 is the limit-switch terminal block. In the supplied Q80S wiring diagram, 12 is common, 13 is the closing limit input and 14 is the opening limit input. Some manual revisions differ, and left/right motor installation can change the wiring. Confirm the actual signals in both end positions.

Proteco documents parallel reading of existing limit switches with its PQSB02 Smart Box. This establishes that the existing switches can be reused with a suitable interface; it does not establish compatibility with bare ESP32 GPIO. The JP8 signal voltages, loading and active polarity have not yet been verified for this DIY interface. Do not connect JP8 directly to GPIO13/14 or ESP32 GND. A properly specified sensing interface is required; no JP8-to-ESP32 circuit is claimed as validated here. Keep the original limit-switch wiring intact.

GPIO13 ---- closed-position dry contact ---- GND GPIO14 ---- open-position dry contact ------ GND (optional)

Use independent voltage-free contacts that close at the corresponding end position. With one sensor, closed contact means closed and released contact means not closed. With two sensors, neither active means intermediate; both active means sensor error. These are position indicators, not safety devices.

Enable joining in Zigbee2MQTT, hold BOOT for 3 seconds, then release. Allow 10 seconds after joining before testing relay commands. A short BOOT press is not a gate command. After upgrading to firmware that adds endpoint 5, perform a fresh interview; re-pair if necessary.

Both pulse commands use the configured pulse duration (0–1000 ms, default 300 ms). Zero disables pulses. The downloadable 1.7.0-rc1 firmware has a shared one-second cooldown after each pulse. The 1.7.0-rc2 source change removes only this extra cooldown; its binary and hardware validation are still pending. It does not change pulse length. Commands during an active pulse are discarded, not queued; changing a converter alone does not remove the firmware cooldown. Sensor-mode changes must not activate a relay.

Until compatible built-in support is merged, released and installed, use the matching external converter once per Zigbee2MQTT server. Pairing alone does not install an external converter. This guide does not establish ZHA support.

If position reporting works but one relay does not, check that the matching converter exposes both commands and that IN1 is connected to GPIO10 and IN2 to GPIO11, with a common relay/ESP32 GND. Disconnect power before inspecting wiring, connector seating and solder joints. On the bench with the gate disconnected, use the same known-working relay channel and lead to isolate a channel or wiring fault. A pulse-start/pulse-end firmware log confirms command processing, not electrical switching at the relay. Do not assume that reflashing will repair a bad connection.

Disconnect mains before wiring inside the gate enclosure. First test the controller with relay COM/NO wires disconnected from the gate: verify each command pulses only its own channel, both return to idle, and power-up/reset/pairing produce no pulse. Then test position reporting and connect the gate only after these checks succeed. Do not bypass existing STOP, photocell or obstruction protection.

Quantity Part Requirement 1 ESP32-H2 development board 4 MB flash; GPIO10/11/13/14 accessible 1 Two-channel 5 V LOW relay module Explicit 3.3 V input compatibility; two voltage-free COM/NO outputs. Tested module manufacturer/model not confirmed 2 10 kΩ resistors GPIO10 to 3.3 V and GPIO11 to 3.3 V; not level converters 1 Regulated 5 V supply Supplies the ESP32 board and relays Optional 24 V to 5 V DC step-down converter For Sommer auxiliary power; verify input rating, transients and shared 100 mA limit on 35/36. No specific converter model has been validated 1 USB data cable Programming and bench testing As needed Insulated wires, terminals and enclosure Separate low-voltage wiring from mains Optional One or two voltage-free position contacts GPIO13 closed, GPIO14 open; other side to ESP32 GND 1 Zigbee coordinator and Zigbee2MQTT server Required for pairing and control

A LOW or 5 V label alone does not establish 3.3 V logic compatibility. Do not connect a relay input that rises to 5 V directly to an ESP32 GPIO. Proteco JP8 requires a verified isolated sensing interface; it is not a validated direct GPIO connection.

Software: Arduino-ESP32 3.3.12 with the Espressif Zigbee library, ESP-IDF RMT for bounded pulses, Zigbee2MQTT, the MD-GATE-ZB1 converter, Python 3.11+ and esptool 5.4.0 for portable flashing.

The frontend derives small feature icons from expose names. The converter uses door, pedestrian movement, duration, door state and mode presentation names with explicit labels, while preserving the MQTT properties pulse , walk , pulse_duration , gate_state and sensor_mode . Existing automations retain their command keys. Home Assistant icon metadata is supplied separately.