Profalux MAI-ZTP20F
|Model
|MAI-ZTP20F
|Vendor
|Profalux
|Description
|Cover remote
|Exposes
|linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
- With a paper clip, press one time on the R button on the back of the remote control
- Press the STOP button
Exposes
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.