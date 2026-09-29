Svetomaniya Ledron-YK-16-Mod
|Model
|Ledron-YK-16-Mod
|Vendor
|Svetomaniya
|Description
|Ledron remote control with new firmware
|Exposes
|battery, min_level, max_level, night_level, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Min level (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_level_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_level_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_level_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Min level (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_level_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_level_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_level_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Min level (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_level_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_level_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_level_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Min level (numeric, 4 endpoint)
Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_level_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_level_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_level_4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Min level (numeric, 5 endpoint)
Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_level_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_level_5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_level_5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Min level (numeric, 6 endpoint)
Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_level_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_level_6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_level_6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Min level (numeric, 7 endpoint)
Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_level_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_level_7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_level_7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Min level (numeric, 8 endpoint)
Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_level_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_level_8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_level_8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Max level (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_level_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_level_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_level_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Max level (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_level_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_level_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_level_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Max level (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_level_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_level_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_level_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Max level (numeric, 4 endpoint)
Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_level_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_level_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_level_4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Max level (numeric, 5 endpoint)
Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_level_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_level_5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_level_5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Max level (numeric, 6 endpoint)
Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_level_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_level_6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_level_6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Max level (numeric, 7 endpoint)
Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_level_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_level_7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_level_7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Max level (numeric, 8 endpoint)
Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_level_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_level_8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_level_8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255.
Night level (numeric, 1 endpoint)
Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_level_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_level_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_level_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20.
Night level (numeric, 2 endpoint)
Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_level_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_level_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_level_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20.
Night level (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_level_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_level_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_level_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20.
Night level (numeric, 4 endpoint)
Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_level_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_level_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_level_4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20.
Night level (numeric, 5 endpoint)
Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_level_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_level_5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_level_5": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20.
Night level (numeric, 6 endpoint)
Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_level_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_level_6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_level_6": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20.
Night level (numeric, 7 endpoint)
Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_level_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_level_7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_level_7": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20.
Night level (numeric, 8 endpoint)
Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_level_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_level_8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_level_8": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_1,
on_2,
on_3,
on_4,
on_5,
on_6,
on_7,
on_8,
off_1,
off_2,
off_3,
off_4,
off_5,
off_6,
off_7,
off_8,
toggle_1,
toggle_2,
toggle_3,
toggle_4,
toggle_5,
toggle_6,
toggle_7,
toggle_8,
brightness_move_to_level_1,
brightness_move_to_level_2,
brightness_move_to_level_3,
brightness_move_to_level_4,
brightness_move_to_level_5,
brightness_move_to_level_6,
brightness_move_to_level_7,
brightness_move_to_level_8,
brightness_move_up_1,
brightness_move_up_2,
brightness_move_up_3,
brightness_move_up_4,
brightness_move_up_5,
brightness_move_up_6,
brightness_move_up_7,
brightness_move_up_8,
brightness_move_down_1,
brightness_move_down_2,
brightness_move_down_3,
brightness_move_down_4,
brightness_move_down_5,
brightness_move_down_6,
brightness_move_down_7,
brightness_move_down_8,
brightness_step_up_1,
brightness_step_up_2,
brightness_step_up_3,
brightness_step_up_4,
brightness_step_up_5,
brightness_step_up_6,
brightness_step_up_7,
brightness_step_up_8,
brightness_step_down_1,
brightness_step_down_2,
brightness_step_down_3,
brightness_step_down_4,
brightness_step_down_5,
brightness_step_down_6,
brightness_step_down_7,
brightness_step_down_8,
brightness_stop_1,
brightness_stop_2,
brightness_stop_3,
brightness_stop_4,
brightness_stop_5,
brightness_stop_6,
brightness_stop_7,
brightness_stop_8,
color_temperature_move_stop_1,
color_temperature_move_stop_2,
color_temperature_move_stop_3,
color_temperature_move_stop_4,
color_temperature_move_stop_5,
color_temperature_move_stop_6,
color_temperature_move_stop_7,
color_temperature_move_stop_8,
color_temperature_move_up_1,
color_temperature_move_up_2,
color_temperature_move_up_3,
color_temperature_move_up_4,
color_temperature_move_up_5,
color_temperature_move_up_6,
color_temperature_move_up_7,
color_temperature_move_up_8,
color_temperature_move_down_1,
color_temperature_move_down_2,
color_temperature_move_down_3,
color_temperature_move_down_4,
color_temperature_move_down_5,
color_temperature_move_down_6,
color_temperature_move_down_7,
color_temperature_move_down_8,
color_temperature_step_up_1,
color_temperature_step_up_2,
color_temperature_step_up_3,
color_temperature_step_up_4,
color_temperature_step_up_5,
color_temperature_step_up_6,
color_temperature_step_up_7,
color_temperature_step_up_8,
color_temperature_step_down_1,
color_temperature_step_down_2,
color_temperature_step_down_3,
color_temperature_step_down_4,
color_temperature_step_down_5,
color_temperature_step_down_6,
color_temperature_step_down_7,
color_temperature_step_down_8,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_1,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_2,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_3,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_4,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_5,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_6,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_7,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_8,
move_to_hue_and_saturation_1,
move_to_hue_and_saturation_2,
move_to_hue_and_saturation_3,
move_to_hue_and_saturation_4,
move_to_hue_and_saturation_5,
move_to_hue_and_saturation_6,
move_to_hue_and_saturation_7,
move_to_hue_and_saturation_8,
color_hue_step_up_1,
color_hue_step_up_2,
color_hue_step_up_3,
color_hue_step_up_4,
color_hue_step_up_5,
color_hue_step_up_6,
color_hue_step_up_7,
color_hue_step_up_8,
color_hue_step_down_1,
color_hue_step_down_2,
color_hue_step_down_3,
color_hue_step_down_4,
color_hue_step_down_5,
color_hue_step_down_6,
color_hue_step_down_7,
color_hue_step_down_8,
color_saturation_step_up_1,
color_saturation_step_up_2,
color_saturation_step_up_3,
color_saturation_step_up_4,
color_saturation_step_up_5,
color_saturation_step_up_6,
color_saturation_step_up_7,
color_saturation_step_up_8,
color_saturation_step_down_1,
color_saturation_step_down_2,
color_saturation_step_down_3,
color_saturation_step_down_4,
color_saturation_step_down_5,
color_saturation_step_down_6,
color_saturation_step_down_7,
color_saturation_step_down_8,
color_loop_set_1,
color_loop_set_2,
color_loop_set_3,
color_loop_set_4,
color_loop_set_5,
color_loop_set_6,
color_loop_set_7,
color_loop_set_8,
color_temperature_move_1,
color_temperature_move_2,
color_temperature_move_3,
color_temperature_move_4,
color_temperature_move_5,
color_temperature_move_6,
color_temperature_move_7,
color_temperature_move_8,
color_move_1,
color_move_2,
color_move_3,
color_move_4,
color_move_5,
color_move_6,
color_move_7,
color_move_8,
hue_move_1,
hue_move_2,
hue_move_3,
hue_move_4,
hue_move_5,
hue_move_6,
hue_move_7,
hue_move_8,
hue_stop_1,
hue_stop_2,
hue_stop_3,
hue_stop_4,
hue_stop_5,
hue_stop_6,
hue_stop_7,
hue_stop_8,
move_to_saturation_1,
move_to_saturation_2,
move_to_saturation_3,
move_to_saturation_4,
move_to_saturation_5,
move_to_saturation_6,
move_to_saturation_7,
move_to_saturation_8,
move_to_hue_1,
move_to_hue_2,
move_to_hue_3,
move_to_hue_4,
move_to_hue_5,
move_to_hue_6,
move_to_hue_7,
move_to_hue_8,
stop_move_step_1,
stop_move_step_2,
stop_move_step_3,
stop_move_step_4,
stop_move_step_5,
stop_move_step_6,
stop_move_step_7,
stop_move_step_8.