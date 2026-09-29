Svetomaniya Ledron-YK-16-Mod

Model Ledron-YK-16-Mod Vendor Svetomaniya Description Ledron remote control with new firmware Exposes battery, min_level, max_level, night_level, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the min_level_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_level_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_level_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the min_level_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_level_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_level_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the min_level_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_level_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_level_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the min_level_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_level_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_level_4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the min_level_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_level_5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_level_5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the min_level_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_level_6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_level_6": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the min_level_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_level_7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_level_7": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Minimum level when decreasing. Value can be found in the published state on the min_level_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_level_8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_level_8": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the max_level_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_level_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_level_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the max_level_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_level_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_level_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the max_level_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_level_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_level_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the max_level_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_level_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_level_4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the max_level_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_level_5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_level_5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the max_level_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_level_6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_level_6": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the max_level_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_level_7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_level_7": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Maximum level when increasing. Value can be found in the published state on the max_level_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_level_8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_level_8": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the night_level_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_level_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_level_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 .

Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the night_level_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_level_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_level_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 .

Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the night_level_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_level_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_level_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 .

Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the night_level_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_level_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_level_4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 .

Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the night_level_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_level_5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_level_5": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 .

Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the night_level_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_level_6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_level_6": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 .

Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the night_level_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_level_7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_level_7": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 .

Night level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the night_level_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_level_8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_level_8": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 .