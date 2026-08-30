HEIMAN HS1CA-E

Model HS1CA-E Vendor Heiman Description Smart carbon monoxide alarm Exposes carbon_monoxide, battery_low, battery Picture

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.