Heiman HM1RC-2-E

ModelHM1RC-2-E
VendorHeiman
DescriptionSmart remote controller
Exposesbattery, action
PictureHeiman HM1RC-2-E

Notes

Pairing

At the top of the device there is a small hole, insert a thin needle and hold it for around five seconds. Green LED should start flashing, and the pairing process will begin.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: emergency, disarm, arm_day_zones, arm_all_zones.