HEIMAN HM1RC-2-E

Model HM1RC-2-E Vendor Heiman Description Smart remote controller Exposes battery, action Picture

At the top of the device there is a small hole, insert a thin needle and hold it for around five seconds. Green LED should start flashing, and the pairing process will begin.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .