Nue / 3A HGZB-1S

ModelHGZB-1S
VendorNue / 3A
DescriptionSmart 1 key scene wall switch
Exposesaction, switch (state)
PictureNue / 3A HGZB-1S

Notes

Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml. Example:

devices:
  '0x12345678':
    friendly_name: my_device
    legacy: false

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: recall_*.

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300}, {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.