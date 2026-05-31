FrankEver FK-BV05

ModelFK-BV05
VendorFrankEver
DescriptionZigbee smart water valve with flow meter and temperature sensor
Exposesswitch (state), threshold, position, power_off_state, weather_delay, countdown, water_temperature, water_consumed_last, water_consumed_total, water_leakage_state, single_irrigation_switch, single_irrigation_set, day_irrigation_switch, day_irrigation_set, water_volume_alarm_switch, water_volume_alarm_set, water_temp_alarm_switch, water_temp_alarm_max, water_temp_alarm_min, creep_switch
PictureFrankEver FK-BV05

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Threshold (numeric)

Target valve opening percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Position (numeric)

Current valve position. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Power off state (enum)

Power-off status behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the power_off_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_off_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, maintain.

Weather delay (enum)

Weather delay. Value can be found in the published state on the weather_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weather_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: cancel, 24h, 48h, 72h.

Countdown (numeric)

Irrigation Duration (countdown in seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400. The unit of this value is s.

Water temperature (numeric)

Water temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the water_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Water consumed last (numeric)

Single water consumption (Last irrigation). Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed_last property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is L.

Water consumed total (numeric)

Daily water consumption total. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed_total property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is L.

Water leakage state (enum)

Leak detection status. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leakage_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: water_leakage_yes, water_leakage_no.

Single irrigation switch (binary)

Enable single irrigation volume limit. Value can be found in the published state on the single_irrigation_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"single_irrigation_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON single irrigation switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Single irrigation set (numeric)

Single irrigation water volume setting. Value can be found in the published state on the single_irrigation_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"single_irrigation_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is L.

Day irrigation switch (binary)

Enable daily irrigation volume limit. Value can be found in the published state on the day_irrigation_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"day_irrigation_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON day irrigation switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Day irrigation set (numeric)

Daily irrigation water volume setting. Value can be found in the published state on the day_irrigation_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"day_irrigation_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is L.

Water volume alarm switch (binary)

Water volume alarm switch. Value can be found in the published state on the water_volume_alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_volume_alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON water volume alarm switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Water volume alarm set (numeric)

Alarm water volume setting value. Value can be found in the published state on the water_volume_alarm_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_volume_alarm_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is L.

Water temp alarm switch (binary)

Water temperature alarm switch. Value can be found in the published state on the water_temp_alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_temp_alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON water temp alarm switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Water temp alarm max (numeric)

Alarm water temperature maximum setting. Value can be found in the published state on the water_temp_alarm_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_temp_alarm_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 120. The unit of this value is °C.

Water temp alarm min (numeric)

Alarm water temperature minimum setting. Value can be found in the published state on the water_temp_alarm_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_temp_alarm_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 120. The unit of this value is °C.

Creep switch (binary)

Peristaltic function switch (Auto cycle anti-calc) - KEEP OFF for normal use. Value can be found in the published state on the creep_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"creep_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON creep switch is ON, if OFF OFF.