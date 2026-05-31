FrankEver FK-BV05

Model FK-BV05 Vendor FrankEver Description Zigbee smart water valve with flow meter and temperature sensor Exposes switch (state), threshold, position, power_off_state, weather_delay, countdown, water_temperature, water_consumed_last, water_consumed_total, water_leakage_state, single_irrigation_switch, single_irrigation_set, day_irrigation_switch, day_irrigation_set, water_volume_alarm_switch, water_volume_alarm_set, water_temp_alarm_switch, water_temp_alarm_max, water_temp_alarm_min, creep_switch Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Target valve opening percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Current valve position. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Power-off status behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the power_off_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_off_state": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , maintain .

Weather delay. Value can be found in the published state on the weather_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weather_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: cancel , 24h , 48h , 72h .

Irrigation Duration (countdown in seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Water temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the water_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Single water consumption (Last irrigation). Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed_last property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is L .

Daily water consumption total. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed_total property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is L .

Leak detection status. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leakage_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: water_leakage_yes , water_leakage_no .

Enable single irrigation volume limit. Value can be found in the published state on the single_irrigation_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"single_irrigation_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON single irrigation switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Single irrigation water volume setting. Value can be found in the published state on the single_irrigation_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"single_irrigation_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is L .

Enable daily irrigation volume limit. Value can be found in the published state on the day_irrigation_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"day_irrigation_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON day irrigation switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Daily irrigation water volume setting. Value can be found in the published state on the day_irrigation_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"day_irrigation_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is L .

Water volume alarm switch. Value can be found in the published state on the water_volume_alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_volume_alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON water volume alarm switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm water volume setting value. Value can be found in the published state on the water_volume_alarm_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_volume_alarm_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is L .

Water temperature alarm switch. Value can be found in the published state on the water_temp_alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_temp_alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON water temp alarm switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm water temperature maximum setting. Value can be found in the published state on the water_temp_alarm_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_temp_alarm_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is °C .

Alarm water temperature minimum setting. Value can be found in the published state on the water_temp_alarm_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_temp_alarm_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is °C .