FrankEver FK-BV05
|Model
|FK-BV05
|Vendor
|FrankEver
|Description
|Zigbee smart water valve with flow meter and temperature sensor
|Exposes
|switch (state), threshold, position, power_off_state, weather_delay, countdown, water_temperature, water_consumed_last, water_consumed_total, water_leakage_state, single_irrigation_switch, single_irrigation_set, day_irrigation_switch, day_irrigation_set, water_volume_alarm_switch, water_volume_alarm_set, water_temp_alarm_switch, water_temp_alarm_max, water_temp_alarm_min, creep_switch
|Picture
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Threshold (numeric)
Target valve opening percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the
threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Position (numeric)
Current valve position. Value can be found in the published state on the
position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power off state (enum)
Power-off status behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_off_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_off_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
maintain.
Weather delay (enum)
Weather delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
weather_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weather_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
cancel,
24h,
48h,
72h.
Countdown (numeric)
Irrigation Duration (countdown in seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Water temperature (numeric)
Water temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Water consumed last (numeric)
Single water consumption (Last irrigation). Value can be found in the published state on the
water_consumed_last property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
L.
Water consumed total (numeric)
Daily water consumption total. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_consumed_total property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
L.
Water leakage state (enum)
Leak detection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leakage_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
water_leakage_yes,
water_leakage_no.
Single irrigation switch (binary)
Enable single irrigation volume limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
single_irrigation_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"single_irrigation_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON single irrigation switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Single irrigation set (numeric)
Single irrigation water volume setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
single_irrigation_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"single_irrigation_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
L.
Day irrigation switch (binary)
Enable daily irrigation volume limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
day_irrigation_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"day_irrigation_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON day irrigation switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Day irrigation set (numeric)
Daily irrigation water volume setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
day_irrigation_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"day_irrigation_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
L.
Water volume alarm switch (binary)
Water volume alarm switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_volume_alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"water_volume_alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON water volume alarm switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Water volume alarm set (numeric)
Alarm water volume setting value. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_volume_alarm_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"water_volume_alarm_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
L.
Water temp alarm switch (binary)
Water temperature alarm switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_temp_alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"water_temp_alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON water temp alarm switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Water temp alarm max (numeric)
Alarm water temperature maximum setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_temp_alarm_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"water_temp_alarm_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
°C.
Water temp alarm min (numeric)
Alarm water temperature minimum setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_temp_alarm_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"water_temp_alarm_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
°C.
Creep switch (binary)
Peristaltic function switch (Auto cycle anti-calc) - KEEP OFF for normal use. Value can be found in the published state on the
creep_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"creep_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON creep switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.