IKEA E1603/E1702/E1708
|Model
|E1603/E1702/E1708
|Vendor
|IKEA
|Description
|TRADFRI control outlet
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
The TRADFRI control outlet also acts as a Zigbee router.
Pairing
To factory reset the TRADFRI control outlet, press and hold the reset button (pinhole underneath the light, located at the top (bottom if UK) of the outlet) with a paperclip until the white light starts fading. Hold onto the button for a few more seconds, then release. After this, the outlet will automatically connect.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Power_on_behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.