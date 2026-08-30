EZVIZ CS-T10C

Model CS-T10C Vendor EZVIZ Description Water leak sensor Exposes battery, water_leak, tamper, battery_low Picture

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.