Oujiabao CR701-YZ

Model CR701-YZ Vendor Oujiabao Description Gas and carbon monoxide alarm Exposes gas, carbon_monoxide, tamper, battery_low Picture

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.