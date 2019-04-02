Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) CPXC 2X4 TUWH

ModelCPXC 2X4 TUWH
VendorAcuity Brands Lighting (ABL)
DescriptionLithonia CPX Connect 2x4 smart tunable white LED troffer with integrated motion sensor
Exposeslight (state, brightness, color_temp), power_on_behavior, occupancy, occupancy_timeout, pir_uto_delay, pir_uto_threshold
PictureAcuity Brands Lighting (ABL) CPXC 2X4 TUWH

Notes

Advertised but non-functional features

The firmware (v1.0, dateCode 20190402) advertises several capabilities it does not implement, so they are not exposed:

  • xy color: colorCapabilities claims xy support, but color commands produce no light output at all — the panel is tunable-white-only (2700–5000 K).
  • Effects and identify: the genIdentify identify and triggerEffect commands do nothing.
  • Attribute reporting: every configureReporting request is rejected with INVALID_VALUE, so no reporting is configured. The device still sends unsolicited occupancy reports, and state changes commanded through Zigbee2MQTT are reflected normally.

Integrated motion sensor

The hidden PIR sensor reports occupancy and can be tuned with pir_uto_delay (seconds without motion before occupancy clears), pir_uto_threshold (how much motion within the delay window is needed to keep it occupied) and occupancy_timeout. The fixture's standalone turn-on-with-motion behaviour stays dormant while it is joined to a Zigbee network, so motion automation is fully under your controller's control. Note the sensor has a wide field of view and can see through an open doorway.