Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) CPXC 2X4 TUWH

Model CPXC 2X4 TUWH Vendor Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) Description Lithonia CPX Connect 2x4 smart tunable white LED troffer with integrated motion sensor Exposes light (state, brightness, color_temp), power_on_behavior, occupancy, occupancy_timeout, pir_uto_delay, pir_uto_threshold Picture

The firmware (v1.0, dateCode 20190402) advertises several capabilities it does not implement, so they are not exposed:

xy color: colorCapabilities claims xy support, but color commands produce no light output at all — the panel is tunable-white-only (2700–5000 K).

claims xy support, but color commands produce no light output at all — the panel is tunable-white-only (2700–5000 K). Effects and identify: the genIdentify identify and triggerEffect commands do nothing.

and commands do nothing. Attribute reporting: every configureReporting request is rejected with INVALID_VALUE , so no reporting is configured. The device still sends unsolicited occupancy reports, and state changes commanded through Zigbee2MQTT are reflected normally.