Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) CPXC 2X4 TUWH
|Model
|CPXC 2X4 TUWH
|Vendor
|Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL)
|Description
|Lithonia CPX Connect 2x4 smart tunable white LED troffer with integrated motion sensor
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, color_temp), power_on_behavior, occupancy, occupancy_timeout, pir_uto_delay, pir_uto_threshold
|Picture
Notes
Advertised but non-functional features
The firmware (v1.0, dateCode 20190402) advertises several capabilities it does not implement, so they are not exposed:
- xy color:
colorCapabilitiesclaims xy support, but color commands produce no light output at all — the panel is tunable-white-only (2700–5000 K).
- Effects and identify: the genIdentify
identifyand
triggerEffectcommands do nothing.
- Attribute reporting: every
configureReportingrequest is rejected with
INVALID_VALUE, so no reporting is configured. The device still sends unsolicited occupancy reports, and state changes commanded through Zigbee2MQTT are reflected normally.
Integrated motion sensor
The hidden PIR sensor reports
occupancy and can be tuned with
pir_uto_delay (seconds without motion before occupancy clears),
pir_uto_threshold (how much motion within the delay window is needed to keep it occupied) and
occupancy_timeout. The fixture's standalone turn-on-with-motion behaviour stays dormant while it is joined to a Zigbee network, so motion automation is fully under your controller's control. Note the sensor has a wide field of view and can see through an open doorway.