Climax CO-8ZBS

Model CO-8ZBS Vendor Climax Description Smart carbon monoxide sensor Exposes carbon_monoxide, battery_low, tamper, battery Picture

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.