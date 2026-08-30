eWeLink CK-TLSR8656-Z123SE22DY-01(7035)

Model CK-TLSR8656-Z123SE22DY-01(7035) Vendor eWeLink Description Zigbee smoke alarm Exposes battery, smoke, tamper Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.