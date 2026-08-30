eWeLink CK-TLSR8656-SS5-01(7035)
|Model
|CK-TLSR8656-SS5-01(7035)
|Vendor
|eWeLink
|Description
|Zigbee smoke alarm
|Exposes
|battery, smoke, tamper
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Tamper-proof status. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"tamper": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.