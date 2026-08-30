eWeLink CK-TLSR8656-SS5-01(7035)

ModelCK-TLSR8656-SS5-01(7035)
VendoreWeLink
DescriptionZigbee smoke alarm
Exposesbattery, smoke, tamper
PictureeWeLink CK-TLSR8656-SS5-01(7035)

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Smoke (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Tamper-proof status. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"tamper": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.