Schneider Electric CCT592011

Model CCT592011 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser water leakage sensor Exposes battery_low, water_leak, tamper Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.