Schneider Electric CCT592011

ModelCCT592011
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionWiser water leakage sensor
Exposesbattery_low, water_leak, tamper
PictureSchneider Electric CCT592011

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Water leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.