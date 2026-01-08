Beca BHT-209-GCZB
|Model
|BHT-209-GCZB
|Vendor
|Beca
|Description
|Battery Zigbee thermostat with dry contact for boiler control
|Exposes
|state, child_lock, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), max_temperature_limit, deadzone_temperature, heating_mode
|Picture
Exposes
State (binary)
Turn the thermostat on/off. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
45. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. Writing (
/set) this attribute is not possible. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Max temperature limit (numeric)
Maximum temperature limit. Cuts the thermostat out regardless of air temperature if the external floor sensor exceeds this temperature. Only used by the thermostat when in AL sensor mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
35 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Deadzone temperature (numeric)
The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger heating. Value can be found in the published state on the
deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Heating mode (binary)
ON = heating, OFF = cooling. Must stay ON for boiler control. Value can be found in the published state on the
heating_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"heating_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON heating mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.