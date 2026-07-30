Tuya BAC-001

ModelBAC-001
VendorTuya
DescriptionHeating/cooling thermostat with fan control
Exposesclimate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, fan_mode)
PictureTuya BAC-001

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, fan_mode.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, cool, heat, fan_only. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1.