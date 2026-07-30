Tuya BAC-001
|Model
|BAC-001
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Heating/cooling thermostat with fan control
|Exposes
|climate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, fan_mode)
|Picture
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
fan_mode.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
cool,
heat,
fan_only. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.