Custom devices (DiY) AirWick_nRF52840

ModelAirWick_nRF52840
VendorCustom devices (DiY)
DescriptionAirWick smart aerosol dispenser
Exposesspray, mode, schedule_info, battery_v, battery, spray_duration_ms, auto_interval_min, program_mon_enabled, program_mon_start, program_mon_end, program_mon_interval_min, program_tue_enabled, program_tue_start, program_tue_end, program_tue_interval_min, program_wed_enabled, program_wed_start, program_wed_end, program_wed_interval_min, program_thu_enabled, program_thu_start, program_thu_end, program_thu_interval_min, program_fri_enabled, program_fri_start, program_fri_end, program_fri_interval_min, program_sat_enabled, program_sat_start, program_sat_end, program_sat_interval_min, program_sun_enabled, program_sun_start, program_sun_end, program_sun_interval_min, timezone_hours, spray_count, reset_counter, last_spray_reason, last_spray_time, next_spray_time, time_valid
PictureCustom devices (DiY) AirWick_nRF52840

Exposes

Spray (enum)

One action triggers one spray. This control has no persistent state.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"spray": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: SPRAY.

Mode (enum)

Current mode set by the physical selector. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: OFF, AUTO, SCHEDULE, PROGRAMMABLE.

SCHEDULE (text)

Built-in schedule; no editing required.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_info property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Battery voltage (numeric)

Battery voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_v property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery_v": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Battery level (numeric)

Battery level. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Spray duration (numeric)

Shared by OFF, AUTO, SCHEDULE and PROGRAMMABLE; persists when switching modes.. Value can be found in the published state on the spray_duration_ms property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"spray_duration_ms": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"spray_duration_ms": VALUE}. The minimal value is 300 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is ms.

AUTO: interval (numeric)

Spray interval in AUTO mode. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_interval_min property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"auto_interval_min": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

PROGRAM — Monday: enabled (binary)

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_mon_enabled property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_mon_enabled": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_mon_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals ON pROGRAM — Monday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

PROGRAM — Monday: start (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_mon_start property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_mon_start": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_mon_start": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Monday: end (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_mon_end property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_mon_end": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_mon_end": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Monday: interval (numeric)

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_mon_interval_min property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_mon_interval_min": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_mon_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

PROGRAM — Tuesday: enabled (binary)

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_tue_enabled property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_tue_enabled": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_tue_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals ON pROGRAM — Tuesday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

PROGRAM — Tuesday: start (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_tue_start property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_tue_start": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_tue_start": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Tuesday: end (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_tue_end property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_tue_end": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_tue_end": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Tuesday: interval (numeric)

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_tue_interval_min property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_tue_interval_min": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_tue_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

PROGRAM — Wednesday: enabled (binary)

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_wed_enabled property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_wed_enabled": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_wed_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals ON pROGRAM — Wednesday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

PROGRAM — Wednesday: start (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_wed_start property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_wed_start": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_wed_start": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Wednesday: end (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_wed_end property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_wed_end": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_wed_end": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Wednesday: interval (numeric)

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_wed_interval_min property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_wed_interval_min": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_wed_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

PROGRAM — Thursday: enabled (binary)

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_thu_enabled property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_thu_enabled": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_thu_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals ON pROGRAM — Thursday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

PROGRAM — Thursday: start (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_thu_start property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_thu_start": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_thu_start": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Thursday: end (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_thu_end property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_thu_end": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_thu_end": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Thursday: interval (numeric)

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_thu_interval_min property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_thu_interval_min": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_thu_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

PROGRAM — Friday: enabled (binary)

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_fri_enabled property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_fri_enabled": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_fri_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals ON pROGRAM — Friday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

PROGRAM — Friday: start (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_fri_start property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_fri_start": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_fri_start": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Friday: end (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_fri_end property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_fri_end": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_fri_end": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Friday: interval (numeric)

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_fri_interval_min property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_fri_interval_min": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_fri_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

PROGRAM — Saturday: enabled (binary)

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sat_enabled property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sat_enabled": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sat_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals ON pROGRAM — Saturday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

PROGRAM — Saturday: start (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sat_start property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sat_start": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sat_start": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Saturday: end (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sat_end property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sat_end": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sat_end": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Saturday: interval (numeric)

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sat_interval_min property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sat_interval_min": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sat_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

PROGRAM — Sunday: enabled (binary)

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sun_enabled property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sun_enabled": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sun_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals ON pROGRAM — Sunday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

PROGRAM — Sunday: start (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sun_start property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sun_start": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sun_start": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Sunday: end (text)

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sun_end property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sun_end": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sun_end": "VALUE"}.

PROGRAM — Sunday: interval (numeric)

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sun_interval_min property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sun_interval_min": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sun_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

UTC timezone (numeric)

UTC timezone. Value can be found in the published state on the timezone_hours property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"timezone_hours": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timezone_hours": VALUE}. The minimal value is -12 and the maximum value is 14. The unit of this value is h.

Spray counter (numeric)

Number of sprays. Value can be found in the published state on the spray_count property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"spray_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Reset counter (enum)

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_counter": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: RESET.

Last spray reason (enum)

Reason for the last spray. Value can be found in the published state on the last_spray_reason property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"last_spray_reason": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: None, Zigbee, Button, AUTO, SCHEDULE, PROGRAM.

Last spray (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the last_spray_time property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"last_spray_time": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Next spray (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the next_spray_time property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"next_spray_time": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Time synchronized (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the time_valid property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_valid": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals ON time synchronized is ON, if OFF OFF.