Custom devices (DiY) AirWick_nRF52840

Model AirWick_nRF52840 Vendor Custom devices (DiY) Description AirWick smart aerosol dispenser Exposes spray, mode, schedule_info, battery_v, battery, spray_duration_ms, auto_interval_min, program_mon_enabled, program_mon_start, program_mon_end, program_mon_interval_min, program_tue_enabled, program_tue_start, program_tue_end, program_tue_interval_min, program_wed_enabled, program_wed_start, program_wed_end, program_wed_interval_min, program_thu_enabled, program_thu_start, program_thu_end, program_thu_interval_min, program_fri_enabled, program_fri_start, program_fri_end, program_fri_interval_min, program_sat_enabled, program_sat_start, program_sat_end, program_sat_interval_min, program_sun_enabled, program_sun_start, program_sun_end, program_sun_interval_min, timezone_hours, spray_count, reset_counter, last_spray_reason, last_spray_time, next_spray_time, time_valid Picture

One action triggers one spray. This control has no persistent state.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"spray": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: SPRAY .

Current mode set by the physical selector. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: OFF , AUTO , SCHEDULE , PROGRAMMABLE .

Built-in schedule; no editing required.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_info property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Battery voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_v property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery_v": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Battery level. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Shared by OFF, AUTO, SCHEDULE and PROGRAMMABLE; persists when switching modes.. Value can be found in the published state on the spray_duration_ms property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"spray_duration_ms": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"spray_duration_ms": VALUE} . The minimal value is 300 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is ms .

Spray interval in AUTO mode. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_interval_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"auto_interval_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_interval_min": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_mon_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_mon_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_mon_enabled": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON pROGRAM — Monday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_mon_start property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_mon_start": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_mon_start": "VALUE"} .

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_mon_end property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_mon_end": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_mon_end": "VALUE"} .

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_mon_interval_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_mon_interval_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_mon_interval_min": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_tue_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_tue_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_tue_enabled": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON pROGRAM — Tuesday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_tue_start property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_tue_start": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_tue_start": "VALUE"} .

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_tue_end property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_tue_end": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_tue_end": "VALUE"} .

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_tue_interval_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_tue_interval_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_tue_interval_min": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_wed_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_wed_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_wed_enabled": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON pROGRAM — Wednesday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_wed_start property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_wed_start": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_wed_start": "VALUE"} .

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_wed_end property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_wed_end": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_wed_end": "VALUE"} .

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_wed_interval_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_wed_interval_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_wed_interval_min": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_thu_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_thu_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_thu_enabled": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON pROGRAM — Thursday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_thu_start property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_thu_start": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_thu_start": "VALUE"} .

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_thu_end property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_thu_end": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_thu_end": "VALUE"} .

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_thu_interval_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_thu_interval_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_thu_interval_min": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_fri_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_fri_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_fri_enabled": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON pROGRAM — Friday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_fri_start property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_fri_start": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_fri_start": "VALUE"} .

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_fri_end property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_fri_end": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_fri_end": "VALUE"} .

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_fri_interval_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_fri_interval_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_fri_interval_min": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sat_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sat_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sat_enabled": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON pROGRAM — Saturday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sat_start property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sat_start": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sat_start": "VALUE"} .

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sat_end property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sat_end": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sat_end": "VALUE"} .

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sat_interval_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sat_interval_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sat_interval_min": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sun_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sun_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sun_enabled": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON pROGRAM — Sunday: enabled is ON, if OFF OFF.

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sun_start property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sun_start": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sun_start": "VALUE"} .

HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sun_end property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sun_end": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sun_end": "VALUE"} .

Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the program_sun_interval_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"program_sun_interval_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program_sun_interval_min": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

UTC timezone. Value can be found in the published state on the timezone_hours property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"timezone_hours": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timezone_hours": VALUE} . The minimal value is -12 and the maximum value is 14 . The unit of this value is h .

Number of sprays. Value can be found in the published state on the spray_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"spray_count": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_counter": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: RESET .

Reason for the last spray. Value can be found in the published state on the last_spray_reason property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"last_spray_reason": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: None , Zigbee , Button , AUTO , SCHEDULE , PROGRAM .

Value can be found in the published state on the last_spray_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"last_spray_time": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the next_spray_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"next_spray_time": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.