Custom devices (DiY) AirWick_nRF52840
|Model
|AirWick_nRF52840
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|AirWick smart aerosol dispenser
|Exposes
|spray, mode, schedule_info, battery_v, battery, spray_duration_ms, auto_interval_min, program_mon_enabled, program_mon_start, program_mon_end, program_mon_interval_min, program_tue_enabled, program_tue_start, program_tue_end, program_tue_interval_min, program_wed_enabled, program_wed_start, program_wed_end, program_wed_interval_min, program_thu_enabled, program_thu_start, program_thu_end, program_thu_interval_min, program_fri_enabled, program_fri_start, program_fri_end, program_fri_interval_min, program_sat_enabled, program_sat_start, program_sat_end, program_sat_interval_min, program_sun_enabled, program_sun_start, program_sun_end, program_sun_interval_min, timezone_hours, spray_count, reset_counter, last_spray_reason, last_spray_time, next_spray_time, time_valid
|Picture
Exposes
Spray (enum)
One action triggers one spray. This control has no persistent state.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"spray": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
SPRAY.
Mode (enum)
Current mode set by the physical selector. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mode": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
OFF,
AUTO,
SCHEDULE,
PROGRAMMABLE.
SCHEDULE (text)
Built-in schedule; no editing required.. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_info property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Battery voltage (numeric)
Battery voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_v property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery_v": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Battery level (numeric)
Battery level. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Spray duration (numeric)
Shared by OFF, AUTO, SCHEDULE and PROGRAMMABLE; persists when switching modes.. Value can be found in the published state on the
spray_duration_ms property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"spray_duration_ms": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"spray_duration_ms": VALUE}. The minimal value is
300 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
ms.
AUTO: interval (numeric)
Spray interval in AUTO mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_interval_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"auto_interval_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
PROGRAM — Monday: enabled (binary)
Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_mon_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_mon_enabled": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_mon_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON pROGRAM — Monday: enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
PROGRAM — Monday: start (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_mon_start property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_mon_start": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_mon_start": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Monday: end (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_mon_end property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_mon_end": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_mon_end": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Monday: interval (numeric)
Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_mon_interval_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_mon_interval_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_mon_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
PROGRAM — Tuesday: enabled (binary)
Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_tue_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_tue_enabled": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_tue_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON pROGRAM — Tuesday: enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
PROGRAM — Tuesday: start (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_tue_start property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_tue_start": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_tue_start": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Tuesday: end (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_tue_end property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_tue_end": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_tue_end": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Tuesday: interval (numeric)
Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_tue_interval_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_tue_interval_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_tue_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
PROGRAM — Wednesday: enabled (binary)
Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_wed_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_wed_enabled": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_wed_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON pROGRAM — Wednesday: enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
PROGRAM — Wednesday: start (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_wed_start property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_wed_start": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_wed_start": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Wednesday: end (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_wed_end property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_wed_end": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_wed_end": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Wednesday: interval (numeric)
Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_wed_interval_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_wed_interval_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_wed_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
PROGRAM — Thursday: enabled (binary)
Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_thu_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_thu_enabled": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_thu_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON pROGRAM — Thursday: enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
PROGRAM — Thursday: start (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_thu_start property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_thu_start": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_thu_start": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Thursday: end (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_thu_end property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_thu_end": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_thu_end": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Thursday: interval (numeric)
Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_thu_interval_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_thu_interval_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_thu_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
PROGRAM — Friday: enabled (binary)
Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_fri_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_fri_enabled": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_fri_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON pROGRAM — Friday: enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
PROGRAM — Friday: start (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_fri_start property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_fri_start": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_fri_start": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Friday: end (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_fri_end property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_fri_end": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_fri_end": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Friday: interval (numeric)
Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_fri_interval_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_fri_interval_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_fri_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
PROGRAM — Saturday: enabled (binary)
Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_sat_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_sat_enabled": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_sat_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON pROGRAM — Saturday: enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
PROGRAM — Saturday: start (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_sat_start property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_sat_start": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_sat_start": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Saturday: end (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_sat_end property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_sat_end": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_sat_end": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Saturday: interval (numeric)
Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_sat_interval_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_sat_interval_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_sat_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
PROGRAM — Sunday: enabled (binary)
Enable this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_sun_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_sun_enabled": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_sun_enabled": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON pROGRAM — Sunday: enabled is ON, if
OFF OFF.
PROGRAM — Sunday: start (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_sun_start property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_sun_start": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_sun_start": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Sunday: end (text)
HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_sun_end property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_sun_end": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_sun_end": "VALUE"}.
PROGRAM — Sunday: interval (numeric)
Spray interval for this weekday program. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_sun_interval_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"program_sun_interval_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"program_sun_interval_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
UTC timezone (numeric)
UTC timezone. Value can be found in the published state on the
timezone_hours property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"timezone_hours": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"timezone_hours": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-12 and the maximum value is
14. The unit of this value is
h.
Spray counter (numeric)
Number of sprays. Value can be found in the published state on the
spray_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"spray_count": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Reset counter (enum)
Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reset_counter": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
RESET.
Last spray reason (enum)
Reason for the last spray. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_spray_reason property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"last_spray_reason": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
None,
Zigbee,
Button,
AUTO,
SCHEDULE,
PROGRAM.
Last spray (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
last_spray_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"last_spray_time": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Next spray (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
next_spray_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"next_spray_time": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Time synchronized (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
time_valid property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_valid": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON time synchronized is ON, if
OFF OFF.