AOYAN AY-204ZX
|Model
|AY-204ZX
|Vendor
|AOYAN
|Description
|24Ghz millimeter wave and T&H sensor
|Exposes
|presence, battery, fading_time, detection_distance, static_detection_sensitivity, motion_detection_sensitivity, indicator, anti_interference
|Picture
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Fading time (numeric)
Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
28800. The unit of this value is
s.
Detection distance (numeric)
Detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
m.
Static detection sensitivity (numeric)
Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Motion detection sensitivity (numeric)
Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Indicator (binary)
LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Anti interference (binary)
Anti interference function. Value can be found in the published state on the
anti_interference property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"anti_interference": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON anti interference is ON, if
OFF OFF.