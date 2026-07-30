AOYAN AY-204ZX

ModelAY-204ZX
VendorAOYAN
Description24Ghz millimeter wave and T&H sensor
Exposespresence, battery, fading_time, detection_distance, static_detection_sensitivity, motion_detection_sensitivity, indicator, anti_interference
PictureAOYAN AY-204ZX

Exposes

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Fading time (numeric)

Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 28800. The unit of this value is s.

Detection distance (numeric)

Detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5. The unit of this value is m.

Static detection sensitivity (numeric)

Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10.

Motion detection sensitivity (numeric)

Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10.

Indicator (binary)

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Anti interference (binary)

Anti interference function. Value can be found in the published state on the anti_interference property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"anti_interference": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON anti interference is ON, if OFF OFF.