Aqara ACN002

Model ACN002 Vendor Aqara Description Smart Toilet T1 Exposes lid_switch, seat_switch, night_light, seat_temp, cleaning_mode, water_temp, water_pressure, nozzle_position, dryer_temp, nozzle_clean, occupancy_status, stop_button, flush_big, flush_small, foam_shield, pre_mist_switch, auto_foam_on_sit, auto_foam_on_leave, child_seat_mode, foot_sensor_switch, auto_flush_after_leave, beeper_switch Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Lid status. Value can be found in the published state on the lid_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lid_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals OPEN lid switch is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Seat status. Value can be found in the published state on the seat_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"seat_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals OPEN seat switch is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Night light. Value can be found in the published state on the night_light property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_light": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON night light is ON, if OFF OFF.

Seat heating temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the seat_temp property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"seat_temp": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Off , Temp_31C , Temp_33C , Temp_35C , Temp_37C , Temp_39C .

Cleaning mode. Value can be found in the published state on the cleaning_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cleaning_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Stop , Rear , Rear_Moving , Female , Female_Moving , Child .

Cleaning water temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the water_temp property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_temp": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Off , Temp_31C , Temp_33C , Temp_35C , Temp_37C , Temp_39C .

Water pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the water_pressure property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_pressure": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Weak , Slightly_Weak , Middle , Slightly_Strong , Strong .

Nozzle position. Value can be found in the published state on the nozzle_position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"nozzle_position": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Back , Slightly_Back , Middle , Slightly_Front , Front .

Dryer wind temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the dryer_temp property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dryer_temp": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Off , Normal , Low , Mid_Low , Middle , Mid_High , High .

Nozzle self-cleaning. Value can be found in the published state on the nozzle_clean property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"nozzle_clean": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Off , Auto , Manual .

Occupancy status. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy status is ON, if false OFF.

Stop operation. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"stop_button": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: STOP .

Full flush. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"flush_big": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: FLUSH .

Small flush. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"flush_small": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: FLUSH .

Release splash-proof foam. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"foam_shield": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: RELEASE .

Pre-mist when sitting. Value can be found in the published state on the pre_mist_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pre_mist_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON pre mist switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Automatic foam when sitting. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_foam_on_sit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_foam_on_sit": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto foam on sit is ON, if OFF OFF.

Automatic foam when leaving. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_foam_on_leave property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_foam_on_leave": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto foam on leave is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child seat mode. Value can be found in the published state on the child_seat_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_seat_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON child seat mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Foot sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the foot_sensor_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"foot_sensor_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON foot sensor switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Auto flush after leaving. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_flush_after_leave property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_flush_after_leave": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto flush after leave is ON, if OFF OFF.