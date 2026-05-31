Aqara ACN002
|Model
|ACN002
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Smart Toilet T1
|Exposes
|lid_switch, seat_switch, night_light, seat_temp, cleaning_mode, water_temp, water_pressure, nozzle_position, dryer_temp, nozzle_clean, occupancy_status, stop_button, flush_big, flush_small, foam_shield, pre_mist_switch, auto_foam_on_sit, auto_foam_on_leave, child_seat_mode, foot_sensor_switch, auto_flush_after_leave, beeper_switch
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Lid switch (binary)
Lid status. Value can be found in the published state on the
lid_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lid_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
OPEN lid switch is ON, if
CLOSE OFF.
Seat switch (binary)
Seat status. Value can be found in the published state on the
seat_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"seat_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
OPEN seat switch is ON, if
CLOSE OFF.
Night light (binary)
Night light. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_light property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_light": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON night light is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Seat temp (enum)
Seat heating temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
seat_temp property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"seat_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Off,
Temp_31C,
Temp_33C,
Temp_35C,
Temp_37C,
Temp_39C.
Cleaning mode (enum)
Cleaning mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
cleaning_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cleaning_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Stop,
Rear,
Rear_Moving,
Female,
Female_Moving,
Child.
Water temp (enum)
Cleaning water temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_temp property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"water_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Off,
Temp_31C,
Temp_33C,
Temp_35C,
Temp_37C,
Temp_39C.
Water pressure (enum)
Water pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_pressure property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"water_pressure": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Weak,
Slightly_Weak,
Middle,
Slightly_Strong,
Strong.
Nozzle position (enum)
Nozzle position. Value can be found in the published state on the
nozzle_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"nozzle_position": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Back,
Slightly_Back,
Middle,
Slightly_Front,
Front.
Dryer temp (enum)
Dryer wind temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
dryer_temp property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dryer_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Off,
Normal,
Low,
Mid_Low,
Middle,
Mid_High,
High.
Nozzle clean (enum)
Nozzle self-cleaning. Value can be found in the published state on the
nozzle_clean property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"nozzle_clean": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Off,
Auto,
Manual.
Occupancy status (binary)
Occupancy status. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy status is ON, if
false OFF.
Stop button (enum)
Stop operation. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"stop_button": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
STOP.
Flush big (enum)
Full flush. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"flush_big": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
FLUSH.
Flush small (enum)
Small flush. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"flush_small": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
FLUSH.
Foam shield (enum)
Release splash-proof foam. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"foam_shield": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
RELEASE.
Pre mist switch (binary)
Pre-mist when sitting. Value can be found in the published state on the
pre_mist_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pre_mist_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON pre mist switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Auto foam on sit (binary)
Automatic foam when sitting. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_foam_on_sit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_foam_on_sit": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON auto foam on sit is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Auto foam on leave (binary)
Automatic foam when leaving. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_foam_on_leave property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_foam_on_leave": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON auto foam on leave is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child seat mode (binary)
Child seat mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_seat_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_seat_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child seat mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Foot sensor switch (binary)
Foot sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
foot_sensor_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"foot_sensor_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON foot sensor switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Auto flush after leave (binary)
Auto flush after leaving. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_flush_after_leave property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_flush_after_leave": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON auto flush after leave is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Beeper switch (binary)
Beeper sound. Value can be found in the published state on the
beeper_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"beeper_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON beeper switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.