EGLO 99099

Model99099
VendorEGLO
Description3 groups remote controller
Exposesaction, action_group, action_level, action_color_temperature
PictureEGLO 99099

Unsupported buttons

The group buttons 1, 2, or 3 and the buttons for the two favorite buttons (heart) cannot be used via a Zigbee network, as the remote control only sends the events directly to the light when directly paired with an EGLO light.

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, red, red_long, refresh, refresh_long, refresh_colored, refresh_colored_long, blue, blue_long, green, green_long, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, brightness_move_to_level, color_temperature_step_up, color_temperature_step_down, color_temperature_move, recall_1, recall_1_long, recall_2, recall_2_long.

Action group (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action level (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the action_level property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action color temperature (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the action_color_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.