EGLO 99099
|Model
|99099
|Vendor
|EGLO
|Description
|3 groups remote controller
|Exposes
|action, action_group, action_level, action_color_temperature
|Picture
Unsupported buttons
The group buttons 1, 2, or 3 and the buttons for the two favorite buttons (heart) cannot be used via a Zigbee network, as the remote control only sends the events directly to the light when directly paired with an EGLO light.
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
red,
red_long,
refresh,
refresh_long,
refresh_colored,
refresh_colored_long,
blue,
blue_long,
green,
green_long,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
brightness_move_to_level,
color_temperature_step_up,
color_temperature_step_down,
color_temperature_move,
recall_1,
recall_1_long,
recall_2,
recall_2_long.
Action group (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_group property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action level (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action color temperature (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action_color_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.