EGLO 99099

Model 99099 Vendor EGLO Description 3 groups remote controller Exposes action, action_group, action_level, action_color_temperature Picture

The group buttons 1, 2, or 3 and the buttons for the two favorite buttons (heart) cannot be used via a Zigbee network, as the remote control only sends the events directly to the light when directly paired with an EGLO light.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , red , red_long , refresh , refresh_long , refresh_colored , refresh_colored_long , blue , blue_long , green , green_long , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , brightness_move_to_level , color_temperature_step_up , color_temperature_step_down , color_temperature_move , recall_1 , recall_1_long , recall_2 , recall_2_long .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the action_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.