Legrand 752189

Model752189
VendorLegrand
DescriptionNight/day wireless switch
Exposesbattery, action
PictureLegrand 752189

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: enter, leave, sleep, wakeup, center.