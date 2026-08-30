Third Reality 3RKS030Z
|Model
|3RKS030Z
|Vendor
|Third Reality
|Description
|Smart Scale
|Exposes
|weight, weight_pound_ounce, reset_button, start_report_button, stop_report_button, set_weight_button, convert_gram_to_pound_ounce, battery
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Weight (numeric)
Current weight (gram). Value can be found in the published state on the
weight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
g.
Weight pound ounce (text)
Weight (pound + ounce). Value can be found in the published state on the
weight_pound_ounce property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Reset button (enum)
Reset weight (tare). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reset_button": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
RESET.
Start report button (enum)
Start auto weight reporting. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"start_report_button": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
START.
Stop report button (enum)
Stop auto weight reporting. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"stop_report_button": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
STOP.
Set weight button (text)
Manually set weight (input number, unit: gram). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_weight_button": NEW_VALUE}.
Convert gram to pound ounce (enum)
Manually trigger gram to pound/ounce conversion. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"convert_gram_to_pound_ounce": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
CONVERT.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.