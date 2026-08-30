Third Reality 3RKS030Z

Model 3RKS030Z Vendor Third Reality Description Smart Scale Exposes weight, weight_pound_ounce, reset_button, start_report_button, stop_report_button, set_weight_button, convert_gram_to_pound_ounce, battery Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Current weight (gram). Value can be found in the published state on the weight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is g .

Weight (pound + ounce). Value can be found in the published state on the weight_pound_ounce property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Reset weight (tare). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset_button": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: RESET .

Start auto weight reporting. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"start_report_button": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: START .

Stop auto weight reporting. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"stop_report_button": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: STOP .

Manually set weight (input number, unit: gram). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_weight_button": NEW_VALUE} .

Manually trigger gram to pound/ounce conversion. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"convert_gram_to_pound_ounce": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: CONVERT .