Third Reality 3RDS17BZ

Model 3RDS17BZ Vendor Third Reality Description Door sensor Exposes contact, battery_low, battery, voltage, delay_open Picture

If the OTA updates fail consistently, place the device close to the coordinator and perform a hard reset by removing the batteries for 5 minutes and reinserting them. Then pair directly to the coordinator and retry the OTA update.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .