Third Reality 3RDS17BZ
|Model
|3RDS17BZ
|Vendor
|Third Reality
|Description
|Door sensor
|Exposes
|contact, battery_low, battery, voltage, delay_open
|Picture
Notes
If the OTA updates fail consistently, place the device close to the coordinator and perform a hard reset by removing the batteries for 5 minutes and reinserting them. Then pair directly to the coordinator and retry the OTA update.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Delay open (numeric)
Delay open time. Value can be found in the published state on the
delay_open property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"delay_open": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"delay_open": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
s.