Third Reality 3RDS17BZ

Model3RDS17BZ
VendorThird Reality
DescriptionDoor sensor
Exposescontact, battery_low, battery, voltage, delay_open
PictureThird Reality 3RDS17BZ

Notes

If the OTA updates fail consistently, place the device close to the coordinator and perform a hard reset by removing the batteries for 5 minutes and reinserting them. Then pair directly to the coordinator and retry the OTA update.

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Contact (binary)

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Delay open (numeric)

Delay open time. Value can be found in the published state on the delay_open property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"delay_open": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delay_open": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535. The unit of this value is s.