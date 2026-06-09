DEVI 140F1170
|Model
|140F1170
|Vendor
|DEVI
|Description
|DEVIreg InControl floor heating thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration), floor_temperature, room_temperature, keypad_lockout
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
running_state,
local_temperature_calibration.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-12.8and the maximum value is
12.7with a step size of
0.1.
Floor temperature (numeric)
Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Room temperature (numeric)
Room temperature from optional external sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
room_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Keypad lockout (enum)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1,
lock2.