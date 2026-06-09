DEVI 140F1170

Model140F1170
VendorDEVI
DescriptionDEVIreg InControl floor heating thermostat
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration), floor_temperature, room_temperature, keypad_lockout
PictureDEVI 140F1170

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is -12.8 and the maximum value is 12.7 with a step size of 0.1.

Floor temperature (numeric)

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Room temperature (numeric)

Room temperature from optional external sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the room_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Keypad lockout (enum)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: unlock, lock1, lock2.