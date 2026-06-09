DEVI 140F1170

Model 140F1170 Vendor DEVI Description DEVIreg InControl floor heating thermostat Exposes climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration), floor_temperature, room_temperature, keypad_lockout Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode , running_state , local_temperature_calibration .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -12.8 and the maximum value is 12.7 with a step size of 0.1 .

Floor temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Room temperature from optional external sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the room_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .