# Custom devices (DiY) EFR32MG21.Router

Model EFR32MG21.Router Vendor Custom devices (DiY) Description EFR32MG21 router Exposes linkquality Picture

# LED status

RED LED off = No network RED LED blink = Connecting to the network RED LED on = Joined to the network

Power on Press BOOT for 5 seconds until the RED LED flashes. Coordinator allows access to the network. If the RED LED is always on, then the router has joined the network successfully.

Firmware can be used with Sonoff Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus–ZBDongle-E and easyiot Zigbee 3.0 USB dongle.

Link: https://github.com/xsp1989/zigbeeFirmware/tree/master/firmware/Zigbee3.0_Dongle-NoSigned/RouterForDongle