In case Zigbee2MQTT isn't working as expected the following tips can help you in finding the problem.

# Enabling logging

# Zigbee2MQTT debug logging

To enable debug logging for Zigbee2MQTT add the following in your configuration.yaml

advanced : log_level : debug

# Zigbee-herdsman debug logging

To enable debug logging for Zigbee-herdman start Zigbee2MQTT with: DEBUG=zigbee-herdsman* npm start . Zigbee-herdsman is the Zigbee library where Zigbee2MQTT is based up-on.

Important: this is not logged to the log files and is only available on the STDOUT/STDERR.

To enable debug logging in the Zigbee2MQTT Docker container add -e DEBUG=zigbee-herdsman* to your docker run command. The logging can be retrieved via docker logs ZIGBEE2MQTT_CONTAINER_NAME > log.txt 2>&1 .

# Home Assistant OS/Supervised addon

Go to Supervisor in the main menu and click on the Zigbee2MQTT addon.

in the main menu and click on the addon. In the top tabs, click on Configuration

Add the following to the end of the file, with no spaces or tabs preceding it: zigbee_herdsman_debug: true

Click Save , and when prompted to restart, click Restart add-on

Herdsman debug logs should now sow up on the Logs tab for the addon.

To grab all the logs, log in via SSH and execute:

docker logs CONTAINER_ID > log.txt 2>&1

To determine the CONTAINER_ID execute docker ps .

# Change log level during runtime

See MQTT topics and message structure