Debug
In case Zigbee2MQTT isn't working as expected the following tips can help you in finding the problem.
Enabling logging
Zigbee2MQTT debug logging
To enable debug logging for Zigbee2MQTT add the following in your
configuration.yaml
advanced:
log_level: debug
Zigbee-herdsman debug logging
To enable debug logging for Zigbee-herdman start Zigbee2MQTT with:
DEBUG=zigbee-herdsman* npm start. Zigbee-herdsman is the Zigbee library where Zigbee2MQTT is based up-on.
Important: this is not logged to the log files and is only available on the STDOUT/STDERR.
To enable debug logging in the Zigbee2MQTT Docker container add
-e DEBUG=zigbee-herdsman* to your
docker run command. The logging can be retrieved via
docker logs ZIGBEE2MQTT_CONTAINER_NAME > log.txt 2>&1.
Home Assistant OS/Supervised addon
- Go to
Supervisorin the main menu and click on the
Zigbee2MQTTaddon.
- In the top tabs, click on
Configuration
- Add the following to the end of the file, with no spaces or tabs preceding it:
zigbee_herdsman_debug: true
- Click
Save, and when prompted to restart, click
Restart add-on
Herdsman debug logs should now sow up on the
Logs tab for the addon.
To grab all the logs, log in via SSH and execute:
docker logs CONTAINER_ID > log.txt 2>&1
To determine the
CONTAINER_ID execute
docker ps.