Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa ZWT198

ModelZWT198
VendorTuYa
DescriptionONNDO smart thermostat
Exposeslock (state), climate (system_mode, preset, current_heating_setpoint, running_state, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), frost_protection, upper_temp, deadzone_temperature, linkquality
PictureTuYa ZWT198

Exposes

Child lock (lock)

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, preset, current_heating_setpoint, running_state, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto, manual. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -9.9 and the maximum value is 9.9 with a step size of 0.1.

Frost protection (binary)

Antifreeze function. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Upper temp (numeric)

Maximum upper temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the upper_temp property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"upper_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 95. The unit of this value is °C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default.

Deadzone temperature (numeric)

The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger Heat. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is °C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.