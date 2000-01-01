Nova Digital ZTS-8B
|Model
|ZTS-8B
|Vendor
|Nova Digital
|Description
|8 gang switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, backlight_switch
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l4": "ON"},
{"state_l4": "OFF"} or
{"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l5 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l5 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l5": "ON"},
{"state_l5": "OFF"} or
{"state_l5": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l6 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l6 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l6": "ON"},
{"state_l6": "OFF"} or
{"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l7 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l7 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l7": "ON"},
{"state_l7": "OFF"} or
{"state_l7": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l8 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l8 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l8": "ON"},
{"state_l8": "OFF"} or
{"state_l8": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Power-on behavior (enum)
PowerOnBehavior Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Backlight switch (binary)
Backlight switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_switch": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON backlight switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.