Moes ZM7LT3

Model ZM7LT3 Vendor Moes Description Three-phase energy meter with CT clamps Exposes energy, produced_energy, combined_energy, power, power_reactive, power_apparent, ac_frequency, power_factor, voltage_l1, current_l1, power_l1, power_reactive_l1, power_apparent_l1, power_factor_l1, voltage_l2, current_l2, power_l2, power_reactive_l2, power_apparent_l2, power_factor_l2, voltage_l3, current_l3, power_l3, power_reactive_l3, power_apparent_l3, power_factor_l3, alarm_status, over_current_threshold, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_threshold, clear_energy, refresh_measurements Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

ac_frequency_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Total forward active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total reverse active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Combined active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the combined_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total active power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Total reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

Total apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Mains frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Total power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Phase L1 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Phase L1 current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Phase L1 active power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Phase L1 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is var .

Phase L1 apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Phase L1 power factor (0 to 1). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Phase L2 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Phase L2 current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Phase L2 active power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Phase L2 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is var .

Phase L2 apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Phase L2 power factor (0 to 1). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Phase L3 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Phase L3 current. Value can be found in the published state on the current_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Phase L3 active power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Phase L3 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is var .

Phase L3 apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Phase L3 power factor (0 to 1). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Active alarm conditions. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Overcurrent alarm threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 63 . The unit of this value is A .

Overvoltage alarm threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": VALUE} . The minimal value is 230 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is V .

Undervoltage alarm threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": VALUE} . The minimal value is 90 and the maximum value is 190 . The unit of this value is V .

Clear accumulated energy. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_energy": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: press .