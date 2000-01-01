Moes ZM7LT3
|Model
|ZM7LT3
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Three-phase energy meter with CT clamps
|Exposes
|energy, produced_energy, combined_energy, power, power_reactive, power_apparent, ac_frequency, power_factor, voltage_l1, current_l1, power_l1, power_reactive_l1, power_apparent_l1, power_factor_l1, voltage_l2, current_l2, power_l2, power_reactive_l2, power_apparent_l2, power_factor_l2, voltage_l3, current_l3, power_l3, power_reactive_l3, power_apparent_l3, power_factor_l3, alarm_status, over_current_threshold, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_threshold, clear_energy, refresh_measurements
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Energy (numeric)
Total forward active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Produced energy (numeric)
Total reverse active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Combined energy (numeric)
Combined active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
combined_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power (numeric)
Total active power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power reactive (numeric)
Total reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_reactive property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAR.
Power apparent (numeric)
Total apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
AC frequency (numeric)
Mains frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Power factor (numeric)
Total power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Voltage l1 (numeric)
Phase L1 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current l1 (numeric)
Phase L1 current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power l1 (numeric)
Phase L1 active power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power reactive l1 (numeric)
Phase L1 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_reactive_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
var.
Power apparent l1 (numeric)
Phase L1 apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power factor l1 (numeric)
Phase L1 power factor (0 to 1). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Voltage l2 (numeric)
Phase L2 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current l2 (numeric)
Phase L2 current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power l2 (numeric)
Phase L2 active power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power reactive l2 (numeric)
Phase L2 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_reactive_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
var.
Power apparent l2 (numeric)
Phase L2 apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power factor l2 (numeric)
Phase L2 power factor (0 to 1). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Voltage l3 (numeric)
Phase L3 voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current l3 (numeric)
Phase L3 current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power l3 (numeric)
Phase L3 active power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power reactive l3 (numeric)
Phase L3 reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_reactive_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
var.
Power apparent l3 (numeric)
Phase L3 apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power factor l3 (numeric)
Phase L3 power factor (0 to 1). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Alarm status (text)
Active alarm conditions. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Over current threshold (numeric)
Overcurrent alarm threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_threshold": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
63. The unit of this value is
A.
Over voltage threshold (numeric)
Overvoltage alarm threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_threshold": VALUE}. The minimal value is
230 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
V.
Under voltage threshold (numeric)
Undervoltage alarm threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_threshold": VALUE}. The minimal value is
90 and the maximum value is
190. The unit of this value is
V.
Clear energy (enum)
Clear accumulated energy. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_energy": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
press.
Refresh measurements (enum)
Trigger fast measurement updates. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"refresh_measurements": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
press.