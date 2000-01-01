Moes ZM7LT1

Model ZM7LT1 Vendor Moes Description Single-phase energy meter with CT clamp Exposes energy, voltage, current, power, ac_frequency, reverse_energy, fault, over_current_threshold, clear_event, refresh_measurements, active_energy Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

ac_frequency_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Total reverse active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the reverse_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Overcurrent alarm threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 63 . The unit of this value is A .

Clear accumulated energy. Value can be found in the published state on the clear_event property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_event": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON clear accumulated energy is ON, if OFF OFF.

Trigger fast measurement updates. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"refresh_measurements": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: press .