Zigbee2MQTT

Schneider Electric WDE002906

ModelWDE002906
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionWiser wireless switch 1-gang or 2-gang
Exposesaction, battery, linkquality
PictureSchneider Electric WDE002906

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_left, off_left, on_right, off_right, brightness_move_up_left, brightness_stop_left, brightness_move_down_left, brightness_stop_left, brightness_move_up_right, brightness_stop_right, brightness_move_down_right, brightness_stop_right.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.