Schneider Electric WDE002906

Model WDE002906 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser wireless switch 1-gang or 2-gang Exposes action, battery, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on_left , off_left , on_right , off_right , brightness_move_up_left , brightness_stop_left , brightness_move_down_left , brightness_stop_left , brightness_move_up_right , brightness_stop_right , brightness_move_down_right , brightness_stop_right .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .