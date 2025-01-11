Tuya TZE284_6teua268

ModelTZE284_6teua268
VendorTuya
DescriptionWindow sensor with 3-state opening (DP101), optional alarm, battery
Exposesopening_state, alarm_state, setup_mode, alarm_siren, alarm_siren_duration, vibration, vibration_limit, vibration_sirene, vibration_sirene_duration, close_signal, transmission_power, magnetic_status, battery
PictureTuya TZE284_6teua268
White-labelSenoro Senoro.Win v2

Exposes

Opening state (enum)

Opening state. Value can be found in the published state on the opening_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: open, closed, tilted.

Alarm state (binary)

Alarm was triggered.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true alarm state is ON, if false OFF.

Setup mode (binary)

Set mode status. Value can be found in the published state on the setup_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"setup_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true setup mode is ON, if false OFF.

Alarm siren (binary)

Activate the siren when the alarm is triggered.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_siren property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_siren": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true alarm siren is ON, if false OFF.

Alarm siren duration (numeric)

Duration of the alarm siren.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_siren_duration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_siren_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 180.

Vibration (numeric)

Value of vibration.. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Vibration limit (numeric)

Limit at which a vibration is reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Vibration sirene (binary)

Activate the siren when vibrating.. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_sirene property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_sirene": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true vibration sirene is ON, if false OFF.

Vibration sirene duration (numeric)

Duration of the vibrating siren.. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_sirene_duration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_sirene_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 180.

Close signal (binary)

Enable sound when closing the window.. Value can be found in the published state on the close_signal property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"close_signal": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true close signal is ON, if false OFF.

Transmission power (numeric)

Transmission power 11-19. High value > battery consumption.. Value can be found in the published state on the transmission_power property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"transmission_power": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 11 and the maximum value is 19.

Magnetic status (binary)

Magnetic status.. Value can be found in the published state on the magnetic_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true magnetic status is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.