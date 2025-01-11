Tuya TZE284_6teua268
|Model
|TZE284_6teua268
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Window sensor with 3-state opening (DP101), optional alarm, battery
|Exposes
|opening_state, alarm_state, setup_mode, alarm_siren, alarm_siren_duration, vibration, vibration_limit, vibration_sirene, vibration_sirene_duration, close_signal, transmission_power, magnetic_status, battery
|Picture
|White-label
|Senoro Senoro.Win v2
Exposes
Opening state (enum)
Opening state. Value can be found in the published state on the
opening_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
open,
closed,
tilted.
Alarm state (binary)
Alarm was triggered.. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm state is ON, if
false OFF.
Setup mode (binary)
Set mode status. Value can be found in the published state on the
setup_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"setup_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true setup mode is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm siren (binary)
Activate the siren when the alarm is triggered.. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_siren property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_siren": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm siren is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm siren duration (numeric)
Duration of the alarm siren.. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_siren_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_siren_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
180.
Vibration (numeric)
Value of vibration.. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Vibration limit (numeric)
Limit at which a vibration is reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Vibration sirene (binary)
Activate the siren when vibrating.. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration_sirene property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration_sirene": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true vibration sirene is ON, if
false OFF.
Vibration sirene duration (numeric)
Duration of the vibrating siren.. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration_sirene_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration_sirene_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
180.
Close signal (binary)
Enable sound when closing the window.. Value can be found in the published state on the
close_signal property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"close_signal": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true close signal is ON, if
false OFF.
Transmission power (numeric)
Transmission power 11-19. High value > battery consumption.. Value can be found in the published state on the
transmission_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"transmission_power": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
11 and the maximum value is
19.
Magnetic status (binary)
Magnetic status.. Value can be found in the published state on the
magnetic_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true magnetic status is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.