TuYa TS0601_smoke_2
|Model
|TS0601_smoke_2
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Photoelectric smoke detector
|Exposes
|smoke, battery, test, smoke_concentration, device_fault, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Test (binary)
Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the
test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true test is ON, if
false OFF.
Smoke_concentration (numeric)
Parts per million of smoke detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_concentration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Device_fault (binary)
Indicates a fault with the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true device_fault is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.