TuYa TS0601_smoke_2

Model TS0601_smoke_2 Vendor TuYa Description Photoelectric smoke detector Exposes smoke, battery, test, smoke_concentration, device_fault, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Parts per million of smoke detected. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_concentration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Indicates a fault with the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true device_fault is ON, if false OFF.