Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TS0601_smart_human_presence_sensor

ModelTS0601_smart_human_presence_sensor
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSmart Human presence sensor
Exposesilluminance_lux, presence, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, minimum_range, maximum_range, detection_delay, fading_time, self_test, linkquality
PictureTuYa TS0601_smart_human_presence_sensor

Exposes

Illuminance_lux (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Target_distance (numeric)

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is m.

Radar_sensitivity (numeric)

sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.

Minimum_range (numeric)

Minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the minimum_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.5. The unit of this value is m.

Maximum_range (numeric)

Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the maximum_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.5. The unit of this value is m.

Detection_delay (numeric)

Detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is s.

Fading_time (numeric)

Fading time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1500. The unit of this value is s.

Self_test (enum)

Self_test, possible resuts: checking, check_success, check_failure, others, comm_fault, radar_fault.. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: checking, check_success, check_failure, others, comm_fault, radar_fault.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.