TuYa TS0601_dimmer_1
|Model
|TS0601_dimmer_1
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|1 gang smart dimmer
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness), power_on_behavior, countdown, light_type, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Moes MS-105Z, Lerlink X706U, Moes ZS-EUD_1gang
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
min_brightness,
max_brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Power_on_behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Countdown (numeric)
Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Light_type (enum)
Type of light attached to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
led,
incandescent,
halogen.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.