TuYa TS0601_dimmer

Model TS0601_dimmer Vendor TuYa Description Zigbee smart dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness), linkquality Picture White-label Larkkey ZSTY-SM-1DMZG-EU, Earda EDM-1ZAA-EU, Earda EDM-1ZAB-EU, Earda EDM-1ZBA-EU, Mercator Ikuü SSWD01, Moes ZS-USD, Moes EDM-1ZBB-EU

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , min_brightness , max_brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .