# Acova TAFFETAS2

Model TAFFETAS2 Vendor Acova Description Taffetas 2 heater Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality Picture

Press and hold the Mode button to enter configuration mode

button to enter configuration mode If already paired with the Enki box, press and hold the - (minus) button until Off is displayed (you'll probably also have to first remove the heater from the Enki box using the dedicated app)

(minus) button until is displayed (you'll probably also have to first remove the heater from the Enki box using the dedicated app) Press and hold the + (plus) button until a code appears on the screen (this is a pairing code used with the Enki box app we don't use here)

(plus) button until a code appears on the screen (this is a pairing code used with the Enki box app we don't use here) Turn on pairing mode in zigbee2mqtt

Press (and sometimes hold) the + button until a "progress bar" appears on the screen

button until a "progress bar" appears on the screen Wait for pairing. The device should show up in zigbee2mqtt in a few seconds and the screen should now display On

Press and hold the Mode button to leave configuration mode (or wait for ~ 30 sec to 1 minute). The device should now display "Box" on the top right corner of the screen and the temperature setpoint

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , unoccupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 28 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , auto . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .