Acova TAFFETAS2
|Model
|TAFFETAS2
|Vendor
|Acova
|Description
|Taffetas 2 heater
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
- Press and hold the
Modebutton to enter configuration mode
- If already paired with the Enki box, press and hold the
-(minus) button until
Offis displayed (you'll probably also have to first remove the heater from the Enki box using the dedicated app)
- Press and hold the
+(plus) button until a code appears on the screen (this is a pairing code used with the Enki box app we don't use here)
- Turn on pairing mode in zigbee2mqtt
- Press (and sometimes hold) the
+button until a "progress bar" appears on the screen
- Wait for pairing. The device should show up in zigbee2mqtt in a few seconds and the screen should now display
On
- Press and hold the
Modebutton to leave configuration mode (or wait for ~ 30 sec to 1 minute). The device should now display "Box" on the top right corner of the screen and the temperature setpoint
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
28. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
auto. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.