Salus Controls SQ610RFNH

Model SQ610RFNH Vendor Salus Controls Description Quantum wireless thermostat Exposes climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), humidity, battery, child_lock, wiring_centre_zones Picture

This device is also sold under the Neotherm brand in Denmark.

The thermostat only finishes pairing when the coordinator answers a Salus specific greeting, which this converter does.

Factory reset the thermostat. Permit join on the whole network, with the thermostat close to a router or the coordinator: publish {"time": 254} to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/permit_join . Do not limit it to a Salus wiring centre: a thermostat associated with it 50+ times and never received the network key. In one test a router accepted the thermostat and dropped it again before the key exchange. Start pairing on the thermostat.

After pairing, the display shows "go to the Smart Home app" and the buttons do nothing until the thermostat is paired with a receiver, such as a wiring centre zone. The Salus gateway behaves the same way. Readings and writes from Zigbee2MQTT work in that state.

wiring_centre_zones pairs the thermostat with zones of a wiring centre (KL08RF / it600WC) on the same Zigbee2MQTT network: the zone numbers 1 to 8 separated by commas, for example 1,4 , and replace in front, for example replace 1,4 , to take over a zone that another thermostat holds. It is done when the wiring centre's zone table shows the thermostat in all the zones, and it fails if the table does not within 20 s per zone. There is no unpairing yet. Adding the wiring centre itself is on the KL08RF page.

Underneath it sends the B47 command described in PROTOCOL.md section 7. It was tested with a KL08RF on the same Zigbee2MQTT network: pairing, several zones, and the zone relays following the thermostats' demand.

The thermostat gets its clock and summer time from Zigbee2MQTT, in the time zone Zigbee2MQTT runs in. In Docker that is UTC unless TZ is set, for example TZ=Europe/Copenhagen .

The thermostat is a battery powered sleepy end device. A write waits until it next polls its parent, about every 7 s, so a change can take up to about 30 s to be confirmed.

The firmware images are standard Zigbee OTA files (manufacturer 0x1078, image type 0x7A). An update from 0x50 to 0x54 took about 1.5 h. If the image you want is not in the OTA index yet, add it to a local OTA index.

A factory new thermostat reports the temperature in 0.5 °C steps, the resolution of its display. The thermostat can be set to 0.1 °C. display_resolution shows which one is set and sets it, 0.5 or 0.1. It is an admin setting, written with the same B11 as heat_control . min_heat_setpoint and max_heat_setpoint are written the same way. max_heat_setpoint has been written on real thermostats; min_heat_setpoint has not been tried yet.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 40 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , cool . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "VALUE"} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.