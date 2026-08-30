NodOn SIN-4-RS-20

Model SIN-4-RS-20 Vendor NodOn Description Roller shutter relay switch Exposes cover (state, position, tilt), cover_mode, calibration_vertical_run_time_up, calibration_vertical_run_time_down, calibration_rotation_run_time_up, calibration_rotation_run_time_down Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 . To change the tilt publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tilt": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_mode": {"reversed": VALUE, "calibration": VALUE, "maintenance": VALUE, "led": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cover_mode": ""} .

reversed (binary): Reversal of the motor rotating direction allowed values: true or false

(binary): Reversal of the motor rotating direction allowed values: or calibration (binary): Set the cover calibration mode allowed values: true or false

(binary): Set the cover calibration mode allowed values: or maintenance (binary): Set the cover maintenance mode, enabling will disable the cover motor allowed values: true or false

(binary): Set the cover maintenance mode, enabling will disable the cover motor allowed values: or led (binary): Set the LED allowed values: true or false

Manuel calibration: Set vertical run time up of the roller shutter. Do not change it if your roller shutter is already calibrated.. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_vertical_run_time_up property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_vertical_run_time_up": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_vertical_run_time_up": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is 10 ms .

Manuel calibration: Set vertical run time down of the roller shutter. Do not change it if your roller shutter is already calibrated.. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_vertical_run_time_down property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_vertical_run_time_down": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_vertical_run_time_down": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is 10 ms .

Manuel calibration: Set rotation run time up of the roller shutter. Do not change it if your roller shutter is already calibrated.. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_rotation_run_time_up property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibration_rotation_run_time_up": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibration_rotation_run_time_up": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is ms .