easyiot RS485
|Model
|RS485
|Vendor
|easyiot
|Description
|Zigbee to RS485 controller
|Exposes
|last_received_command, send_command, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Last received command (text)
Received data. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_received_command property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Send command (text)
Send data. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"send_command": NEW_VALUE}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.