easyiot RS485

Model RS485 Vendor easyiot Description Zigbee to RS485 controller Exposes last_received_command, send_command, linkquality Picture

Received data. Value can be found in the published state on the last_received_command property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Send data. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"send_command": NEW_VALUE} .