easyiot RS485

ModelRS485
Vendoreasyiot
DescriptionZigbee to RS485 controller
Exposeslast_received_command, send_command, linkquality
Pictureeasyiot RS485

Exposes

Last received command (text)

Received data. Value can be found in the published state on the last_received_command property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Send command (text)

Send data. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"send_command": NEW_VALUE}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.