Notes
Known issues
- Device allows to read and write values only when it reports something, which happens approximately once a minute. It is thus possible that the response to the setting will be very slow or even fail and it is necessary to set the value again.
Pairing
- If previously paird -> Tap and hold both icons
+(plus) and
-(minus) at the same time for more than 10 seconds to reset the thermostat to factory settings.
- Press and hold the
Powerbutton to enter pairing mode.
- Turn on pairing mode in zigbee2mqtt
- Wait for pairing. The device should show up in zigbee2mqtt in a few seconds.