Zigbee2MQTT

Notes

Known issues

  • Device allows to read and write values only when it reports something, which happens approximately once a minute. It is thus possible that the response to the setting will be very slow or even fail and it is necessary to set the value again.

Pairing

  • If previously paird -> Tap and hold both icons + (plus) and - (minus) at the same time for more than 10 seconds to reset the thermostat to factory settings.
  • Press and hold the Power button to enter pairing mode.
  • Turn on pairing mode in zigbee2mqtt
  • Wait for pairing. The device should show up in zigbee2mqtt in a few seconds.