# GiEX QT06

Model QT06 Vendor GiEX Description Water irrigation valve Exposes battery, state, mode, irrigation_target, cycle_irrigation_num_times, cycle_irrigation_interval, irrigation_start_time, irrigation_end_time, last_irrigation_duration, water_consumed, linkquality Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

State. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Irrigation mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: duration , capacity .

Irrigation target, duration in seconds or capacity in litres (depending on mode). Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_target property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"irrigation_target": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is seconds or litres .

Number of cycle irrigation times, set to 0 for single cycle. Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_irrigation_num_times property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_irrigation_num_times": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Cycle irrigation interval. Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_irrigation_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_irrigation_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Last irrigation start time (GMT). Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_start_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last irrigation end time (GMT). Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_end_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last irrigation duration. Value can be found in the published state on the last_irrigation_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last irrigation water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is L .