Aubess IH-K665

Model IH-K665 Vendor Aubess Description Water leak sensor Exposes water_leak, battery_low, battery Picture

To start pairing, press and hold the "water droplet" button at the top of the device. The blue LED will start flashing, and the device will begin pairing.

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.