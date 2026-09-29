Aubess IH-K665
|Model
|IH-K665
|Vendor
|Aubess
|Description
|Water leak sensor
|Exposes
|water_leak, battery_low, battery
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To start pairing, press and hold the "water droplet" button at the top of the device. The blue LED will start flashing, and the device will begin pairing.
Exposes
Water leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.