Aubess IH-K665

ModelIH-K665
VendorAubess
DescriptionWater leak sensor
Exposeswater_leak, battery_low, battery
PictureAubess IH-K665

Notes

Pairing

To start pairing, press and hold the "water droplet" button at the top of the device. The blue LED will start flashing, and the device will begin pairing.

Exposes

Water leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.