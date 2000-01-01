Vareo HYT001ZB

ModelHYT001ZB
VendorVareo
DescriptionSmart thermostat for electric floor heating or boilers
Exposesclimate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, preset, running_state), hysteresis, sensor_type, holiday_temperature, holiday_days, fault
PictureVareo HYT001ZB

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, preset, running_state.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: manual, program, holiday, temporary. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 0.5.

Hysteresis (numeric)

Switching hysteresis. Value can be found in the published state on the hysteresis property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysteresis": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 5. The unit of this value is °C.

Sensor type (enum)

Temperature sensor selection. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_type property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_type": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: internal, external, both.

Holiday temperature (numeric)

Setpoint in holiday mode. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_temperature": VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Holiday days (numeric)

Holiday mode duration. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_days property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_days": VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is d.

Fault (numeric)

Fault bitmap (4 = external sensor error). Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.