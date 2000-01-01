Vareo HYT001ZB
|Model
|HYT001ZB
|Vendor
|Vareo
|Description
|Smart thermostat for electric floor heating or boilers
|Exposes
|climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, preset, running_state), hysteresis, sensor_type, holiday_temperature, holiday_days, fault
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
preset,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
manual,
program,
holiday,
temporary. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
0.5.
Hysteresis (numeric)
Switching hysteresis. Value can be found in the published state on the
hysteresis property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hysteresis": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Sensor type (enum)
Temperature sensor selection. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_type": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
internal,
external,
both.
Holiday temperature (numeric)
Setpoint in holiday mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_temperature": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Holiday days (numeric)
Holiday mode duration. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_days property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_days": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
d.
Fault (numeric)
Fault bitmap (4 = external sensor error). Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.